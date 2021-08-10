Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 10th (CDOR, CEVA, CMLS, CMPGY, CMTL, COGT, COOP, DHT, ELMS, IFS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 10th:

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

