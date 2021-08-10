Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BCE (BCE)

BCE (TSE: BCE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

8/4/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

BCE traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.57. 1,360,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,944. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.62. The company has a market cap of C$57.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

