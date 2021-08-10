Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

7/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

7/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$66.00.

6/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,123. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

