Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.
- 7/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$66.00.
- 6/11/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE CNQ traded up C$1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,123. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.
In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.
