Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP):

8/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Meanwhile, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, it hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while the recent dividend cut means that Targa Resources has lost its appeal to income investors. Hence, investor are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

7/26/2021 – Targa Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $42.52 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/24/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

