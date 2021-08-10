Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 103,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,257. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

