Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/18/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Sprout Social was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/12/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/11/2021 – Sprout Social was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,983 shares of company stock worth $16,293,483. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

