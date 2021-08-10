Reviewing Yalla Group (YALA) & Its Competitors

Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) is one of 96 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yalla Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yalla Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million $3.21 million -677.50 Yalla Group Competitors $6.50 billion $1.37 billion 56.89

Yalla Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yalla Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yalla Group Competitors 900 3765 7924 262 2.59

Yalla Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.40%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group Competitors -14.65% -17.68% -3.57%

Summary

Yalla Group competitors beat Yalla Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

