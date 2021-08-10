Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 142,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 64,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

