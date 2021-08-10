Richard Chen Sells 4,436 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $6,276.87.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 314,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,934. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

