RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.0305

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.46 million and $8.22 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 277,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

