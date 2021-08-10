RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $263.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,966. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.