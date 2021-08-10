RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $263.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.32 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock worth $8,834,966. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

