RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0434

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $2.92 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

