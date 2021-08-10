RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,715.00

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,715 ($35.47) and last traded at GBX 2,683.35 ($35.06), with a volume of 8191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,518.51.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In related news, insider Mike Power bought 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, with a total value of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.