ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Cap of $115,085.68

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, ROAD has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $115,085.68 and approximately $127,551.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

