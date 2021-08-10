Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 6,982 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $45,930.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 331,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

