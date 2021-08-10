Robert Janssen Sells 80,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 3,470,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

