Robert Janssen Sells 80,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 3,470,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.