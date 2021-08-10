Robert Joseph Joyce Acquires 250 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.36 per share, with a total value of $16,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. 456,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kemper by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.