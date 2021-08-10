Robonomics.network Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for approximately $17.74 or 0.00038753 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00853455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041384 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,269,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,926 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

