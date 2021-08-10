Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 1163159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.
Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
