Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 1163159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Roche by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Roche by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

