Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $62.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

RCKT opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,308,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

