Rocket Vault Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $913,989.89 and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00162425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00146622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,023.13 or 0.99868298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00819173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

