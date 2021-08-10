Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates on both counts. Backed by recent robust order levels that indicate improving trends in its end markets, Rockwell Automation hiked fiscal 2021 earnings per share guidance to the band of $9.10-$9.30. The company will benefit from the robust demand for core automation platforms and digital transformation solutions. The bottom line will gain from its focus on process improvement, material cost savings and improving productivity. Reported sales growth is anticipated at 12%. Acquisitions to expand global presence, information solutions and high-value services offerings and capabilities will aid growth. Rising material costs, supply-chain constraints and weakness in the oil and gas industry remain concerns.”

7/28/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $298.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $305.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $247.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $299.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.44. 6,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $315.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

