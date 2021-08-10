ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $10.53 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00438247 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000947 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

