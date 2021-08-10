Roth Capital Increases Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $69.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.