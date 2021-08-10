Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $470.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

