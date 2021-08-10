Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 3,469 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

