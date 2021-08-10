Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 42,295 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

