Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 352.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 669,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,045,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.