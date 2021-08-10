Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.87 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

