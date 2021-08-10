Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,140 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYI opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

