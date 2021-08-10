Royal Bank of Canada Buys 133,990 Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) by 609.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.27% of Starboard Value Acquisition worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVAC. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,357 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SVAC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.