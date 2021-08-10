Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,253 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,022,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 166,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 405,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.