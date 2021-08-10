Royal Bank of Canada Buys New Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.