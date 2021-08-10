Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $67,193.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.