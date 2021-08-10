Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

AEIS opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

