Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.37% of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $27.17.

