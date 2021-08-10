Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Village Farms International worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.75 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.