Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 201,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 428.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 144,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86.

