Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

