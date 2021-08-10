Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of United Fire Group worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Fire Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Fire Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

