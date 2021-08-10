Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.43 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.03. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

