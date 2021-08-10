Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.45 Million Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $799.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.