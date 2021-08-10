Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.48 Million Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

