Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.48 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.