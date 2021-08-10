Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.53 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.