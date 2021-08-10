Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.55 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,597 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $14,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.