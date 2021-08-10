Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.57 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

