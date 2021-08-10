Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45.

