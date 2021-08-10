Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 181.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.47% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $398,000.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71.

Featured Story: What is range trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.