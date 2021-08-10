Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 181.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.47% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $398,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.